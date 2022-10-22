UPSSSC Junior Assistant Mains 2022: Registration for 1262 posts begins on Nov 21

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission, UPSSSC has invited applications from candidates to apply for Junior Assistant Mains 2022 examination. The registration process will start on November 21 and will end on December 14, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 1262 posts in the organisation.

Candidates who have been declared qualified in the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2021 can apply for the Main examination. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Junior Assistant in Health and Family Welfare: 1148 posts

Junior Assistant in Industry and Enterprise: 114 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have intermediate degree from recognised university. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 40 years of age.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹25 for all categories. The fees should be paid through online mode either by net banking, debit or credit card. More related details can be checked by candidates on the official site of UPSSSC.

Detailed Notification Here