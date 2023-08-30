Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission will close the registration process for UPSSSC PET 2023 on August 30, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Preliminary Eligibility Test can check the website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in and register. UPSSSC PET 2023: Last date to apply today at upsssc.gov.in, link here

The application modification link will close on September 6, 2023. The registration process was started on August 1, 2023.

Candidates can submit applications for the Preliminary Eligibility Test 2023 if they have completed high school or its equivalent, or higher education. The age limit of the candidate to apply for the examination should be between 18 years to 40 years of age as on July 1, 2023.

UPSSSC PET 2023: How to apply

To apply for the same, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

Click on PET application link available on View All section.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on apply online link.

Once done, login to the account and fill in the application form.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is ₹185/- for unreserved category and OBC, ₹95 for SC, ST category candidates and ₹25 for PwD category candidates. The payment of application fees should be done through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSSSC.

