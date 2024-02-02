UPSSSC Pharmaceutical Ayurvedic notification 2024 released, apply from Feb 12

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Committee (UPSSSC) has invited applications for the Pharmaceutical Ayurvedic Main Exam 2023. The application process will commence on February 12 and the deadline for submitting the applictaion form is March 3. The last date to make changes to the applictaion form is March 11. UPSSSC recruitment drive to fill 1002 vacancies for Pharmaceutical Ayurvedic posts

Candidates will be shortlisted for the Pharmaceutical(Ayurvedic) Main, examination based on Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET 2023). Candidates who obtained zero or less/ negative markings in the absolute score or normalized score in the Preliminary Qualifying Examination 2023 will not be shortlisted for the main examination.

UPSSSC recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1002 vacancies.

UPSSSC recruitment 2024 age limit: The candidates have to pay ₹25 as an applictaion fee.

UPSSSC Pharmaceutical Ayurvedic Posts Recruitment 2024: How to apply

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘Live Advertisements.’

Next, click on the apply link for the post of Pharmaceutical Ayurvedic

Register and proceed with the application process

Fill up the application form, pay the fee, and submit

Download the form and take a printout for future reference.

For more information candidates can check the detailed notification below: