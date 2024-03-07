WB Police Constable Recruitment 2024 registration: Direct link to apply, steps to follow

The online application process for the Constable vacancies in the West Bengal Police has commenced. The applicant must have passed the Madhyamik Examination from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent.(PTI)

According to an official notification by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB), 11,749 vacancies are available to be filled through the recruitment process, of which 8,212 are for male and 3,537 are for female candidates.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Eligibility Criteria as per the notification:

Age: The applicant must not be less than 18 years old and must not be more than 30 years old as of 01.01.2024. The upper age limit is relaxable as follows:

By 5 years in the case of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes candidates

By 3 years in case of Other Backward Classes-A and Other Backward Classes- B candidates.

By 3 years in the case of third-gender persons

By 5 years in case of Civic Volunteers/Village Police Volunteers serving in West Bengal Police only.

By the total number of years of completed service in case of Ex-servicemen candidates subject to a maximum age of 40 years.

and

NVF/Home Guards personnel serving in West Bengal Police only are also eligible for relaxation in the upper age limit as per extant rule.

Educational Qualifications: The applicant must have passed the Madhyamik Examination from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent.

Language: The applicant must be able to speak, read and write in Bengali language, provided that the provision will not apply to the persons who are permanent residents of hill sub-divisions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong Districts for whom the provisions laid down in the West Bengal Official Language Act, 1961 (West Ben. Act XXIV of 1961) shall be applicable.

NVF/Home Guard personnel and Civic Volunteers/Village Police Volunteers serving under West Bengal Police and desirous of applying must have completed 03 (three) years of service as on 01.01.2024.

Candidates belonging to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) must produce income and asset certificate as per the specified format valid for the year 2023-2024 or onwards (for the Financial Year 2022-2023 or onwards) issued by the competent authority.

Steps to apply:

Interested candidates who wish to apply for the Constable vacancies need to go to the official website of WBPRB: prb.wb.gov.in. Search for the constable recruitment page and open the application page Go to new user sign up Fill in your details and sign up. After this log into your account After logging in, fill in your details and upload the necessary documents Pay the application fee Submit your application form

Find the direct link to apply here