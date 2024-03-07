 WBPRB WB Police Constable recruitment 2024 registration starts, more posts added - Hindustan Times
WBPRB WB Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Registration starts, more posts added

WBPRB WB Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Registration starts, more posts added

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 07, 2024 10:45 AM IST

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for it on the official website, prb.wb.gov.in or use the link below.

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board, WBPRB has started the online application process for Constable vacancies in the West Bengal Police. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for it on the official website, prb.wb.gov.in or use the link below. WBPRB WB Police Constable recruitment 2024 live updates.

WBPRB WB Police Constable recruitment 2024 registration starts(HT File Photo)

Notably, the number of vacancies to be filled through WB Police Constable recruitment 2024 has been increased. Now, this recruitment drive is for 11,749 vacancies, of which 8,212 are for male and 3,537 are for female candidates.

The number of previously announced vacancies was 10,255.

All other conditions of the recruitment drive remain unchanged, the WBPRB informed in its latest notice.

Direct link to apply

The application deadline for Constable recruitment 2024 in West Bengal police is April 5. The application form correction window will open on April 8 and close on April 14.

The minimum educational qualification of candidates should be Madhyamik or Class 10 pass. The age should be between 18-30 years.

How to Apply for WB Police Constable recruitment 2024

  1. Go to the official website of WBPRB: prb.wb.gov.in.
  2. Open the Constable recruitment page and then open the application page.
  3. Go to new user sign up.
  4. Sign up and log in to your account.
  5. Fill your application, upload documents.
  6. Pay the application fee.
  7. Submit your form and save a copy for later use.

The application fee of WB Constable recruitment exam is 170 for all categories, except Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe candidates of West Bengal only. They have to pay 20.

Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Exam and College Guide
