WBPRB Constable, SI Recruitment 2021: Registration for over 9k posts ends today
WBPRB Constable, SI Recruitment 2021: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) will close the online registration process for the recruitment of constable, lady constable, sub-inspector, lady SI and SI of Police (armed branch) on Saturday, February 20, 2021, on its official website.
The online application process began on January 22. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at wbpolice.gov.in.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 9720 vacancies, out of which, 8632 vacancies are for constables, and 1088 for SI posts.
WB Police Vacancy Details:
Total Posts - 9720
Constable - 7440
Lady Constable - 1192
SI of Police (Unarmed Branch) - 753
Lady SI of Police (Unarmed Branch) - 150
SI of Police (Armed Branch) - 185
Educational Qualification:
Constable: Applicant should have passed Madhyamik Examination from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent.
SI of Police: Applicant should have passed Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized university or its equivalent.
