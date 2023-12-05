close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / WBPSC Clerkship Recruitment 2023 notification released at wbpsc.gov.in, apply from Dec 8

WBPSC Clerkship Recruitment 2023 notification released at wbpsc.gov.in, apply from Dec 8

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 05, 2023 01:43 PM IST

WBPSC Clerkship application process begins on December 8.

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the notification for the Clerkship recruitment examination 2023. As per the notification, the application process will commence on December 8 and the deadline for the submission of the application is December 29. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at wbpsc.gov.in.

WBPSC Clerkship Recruitment 2023 notification released at wbpsc.gov.in
WBPSC Clerkship Recruitment 2023 notification released at wbpsc.gov.in

Important dates:

Application begins from: December 8

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Last date for the submission of the application form: December 29

Last date for the submission of the application fee through online mode: December 29

Last date for the submission of the application fee through offline mode: December 30

Examination pattern:

The examination shall consist of two parts: Part I (Objective Type) and (ii) Part II (Conventional Type – Written).

Part-I Examination :

Part I will carry 100 marks having 100 questions of 1 (one) mark each, comprising multiple choice, objective type questions on English (30 marks), General Studies (40 marks) and Arithmetic (30 marks). The duration of the Part-I examination shall be 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Part-II Examination :

Part II shall consist of conventional-type questions on Group-A : English and Group-B : Bengali/Hindi/Urdu/Nepali/Santali carrying 50 marks each for Group-A and Group-B. The duration of the Part II examination shall be 1 hour.

Age limit: Candidates age should be between the age of 18 to 40 years as of January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have passed the Madhyamik examination of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent.

Candidates should have elementary knowledge of Computer operation with the ability to type on a computer at the speed of 20 words per minute in English or 10 words per minute in Bengali.

Candidates can check the detailed WBPSC Clerkship examination 2023 notification below:

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out