WBPSC Clerkship Recruitment 2023 notification released at wbpsc.gov.in, apply from Dec 8

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the notification for the Clerkship recruitment examination 2023. As per the notification, the application process will commence on December 8 and the deadline for the submission of the application is December 29. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at wbpsc.gov.in. WBPSC Clerkship Recruitment 2023 notification released at wbpsc.gov.in

Important dates:

Application begins from: December 8

Last date for the submission of the application form: December 29

Last date for the submission of the application fee through online mode: December 29

Last date for the submission of the application fee through offline mode: December 30

Examination pattern:

The examination shall consist of two parts: Part I (Objective Type) and (ii) Part II (Conventional Type – Written).

Part-I Examination :

Part I will carry 100 marks having 100 questions of 1 (one) mark each, comprising multiple choice, objective type questions on English (30 marks), General Studies (40 marks) and Arithmetic (30 marks). The duration of the Part-I examination shall be 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Part-II Examination :

Part II shall consist of conventional-type questions on Group-A : English and Group-B : Bengali/Hindi/Urdu/Nepali/Santali carrying 50 marks each for Group-A and Group-B. The duration of the Part II examination shall be 1 hour.

Age limit: Candidates age should be between the age of 18 to 40 years as of January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have passed the Madhyamik examination of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent.

Candidates should have elementary knowledge of Computer operation with the ability to type on a computer at the speed of 20 words per minute in English or 10 words per minute in Bengali.

Candidates can check the detailed WBPSC Clerkship examination 2023 notification below: