WBPSC Recruitment: Apply for scientific officer, lab assistant & other posts

Published on Oct 19, 2022 10:27 PM IST

WBPSC Recruitment: WBPSC has begun the application process for recruitment to the posts of Senior Scientific Officer, Scientific Assistant, and Laboratory Assistant in the Narcotics Division of Forensic Science Laboratory, West Bengal.

WBPSC Recruitment: Interested candidates can now apply for the vacancies on the official website wbpsc.gov.in(PTI file)
ByHT Education Desk

WBPSC Recruitment: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has begun the online application process for recruitment for the posts of Senior Scientific Officer, Scientific Assistant, and Laboratory Assistant in the Narcotics Division of Forensic Science Laboratory, West Bengal.

Interested candidates can now apply for the vacancies on the official website wbpsc.gov.in

The last date to apply for the vacancies is November 11, 2022. The correction window will open from November 12 to 18, 2022.

The WBPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 10 vacancies, out of which, 2 vacancies are for the post of Senior Scientific Officer, 4 are for the post of Scientific Assistant, and 4 are for the post of Laboratory Assistant.

The application fee for the post of SSO is Rs. 210, and the fee is Rs. 160 for the posts of Scientific Assistant and Laboratory Assistant.

For educational requirements, age limit etc. Check here.

How to check

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on ‘One Time Registration’

Fill up the form and generate your Enrollment Number

Key in your enrollment number and password and login

Fill the application form, upload documents and pay the fee

Submit and save for future purposes

