WCD Bihar invites applications to fill 17 posts, check details

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 02:13 PM IST

The Women and Child Development Corporation Bihar has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts on contract basis. The application forms are available on the official website, wcd.bih.nic.in and candidates can apply on or before August 30.

Job details

“The latest Reservation Policy of the Government of Bihar shall be applicable for this recruitment. Only eligible candidates as per the required eligibility criteria will be called for participating in further stages of recruitment. Reservation benefits will be available only to the applicants who have domicile of Bihar,” the WCD has said.

“There would be a probation period of 3 months. The candidate appointed shall not demand any government service/permanent position or any other benefit apart from the remuneration and benefits associated with respective positions,” candidates have been informed.

WCD works for Social, Economic and Political Empowerment of women and children through various policies and programmes. This includes creating awareness, mainstreaming gender concerns, providing institutional and legal support for enabling the needy women and children to develop to their full potential.

