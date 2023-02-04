Home / Education / Employment News / WCL recruitment 2023: Apply for 135 vacancies of Mining Sirdar and other posts

WCL recruitment 2023: Apply for 135 vacancies of Mining Sirdar and other posts

Published on Feb 04, 2023 06:05 PM IST

WCL recruitment 2023: Applications are invited for 135 posts of mining Sirdar in Technical and supervisory Grade-C and Surveyor (Mining) in technical and Supervisory Grade B.

ByHT Education Desk

Western Coalfield Limited has invited applications for 135 posts of Mining Sirdar in Technical and supervisory Grade-C and Surveyor (Mining) in technical and Supervisory Grade B. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is February 10. Interested candidates can apply online at www.westerncoal.in.

WCL recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 135 vacancies of Mining Sirdar in Technical and supervisory Grade C and Surveyor (Mining) in technical and Supervisory Grade B.

WCL recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 18 to 30 years as on January 19, 2023.

WCL recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is 1180 for the Unreserved category, OBC Non-creamy layer and EWS candidates. SC/ST/PWD and EWs candidates are exempted from payment of the application fee.

WCL recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.westerncoal.in

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Click on NEW REGISTRATION and fill in the required information to register.

Login with username (email id) and password (mobile no.)

Complete your application.

Click on FINAL SUBMIT to submit your application.

Topics
recruitment
recruitment
