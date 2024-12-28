WHO Global Internship Programme: Check eligibility, objectives and where to apply here

Internship opportunities help students get an idea of the real professional world before joining it. So, if you are a student looking to hone your skills before you begin your professional journey, check out the WHO Global Internship Programme. WHO Global Internship Programme: Check eligibility, objectives, where to apply(REUTERS/Denis Balibouse)

The World Health Organisation’s Internship Programme offers a wide variety of opportunities for students and recent graduates to gain insight into the technical and administrative programmes of WHO and enrich their knowledge and experience in various areas, thereby contributing to the advancement of public health.

WHO Global Internship Programme: Know the objectives

This internship program aims to provide a framework for assigning eligible students from different academic backgrounds to WHO programmes where their educational experience can be enhanced through capacity-building opportunities.

This internship program also helps the students to engage in various fields related to WHO's technical and administrative programs.

The organisation also offers internship opportunities in technical areas and administrative programmes such as communication, external relations or human resources.

WHO Global Internship Programme: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Candidates who want to apply for WHO’s internship program should have enrolled themselves in a course of study at a university or equivalent institution leading to a formal qualification (undergraduate, graduate, or postgraduate), in a public health, medical or social field related to the technical work of WHO, or in a management, administrative, communications, or external relations-related field.

Applicants who have already completed a qualification may also be considered if they apply for the internship within six months of completing the formal qualification. Before starting the internship, the applicant should have completed three years of full-time studies at a university or equivalent institution (bachelor's level or equivalent).

Age Limit

To apply for this internship program, a candidate must be at least twenty years old on the date of application.

Languages

The applicant must be fluent in at least one of the working languages of the assignment office.

Nationality

Candidates should hold a valid passport of a WHO Member State.

WHO Global Internship Programme: Where to apply

Candidates can apply for the internship program through the official website of WHO careers using the WHO online recruitment system (Stellis). There is no other way to apply.

WHO Global Internship Programme: Selection Process

The applications will be checked, and candidates will be shortlisted. If a candidate is shortlisted for the WHO internship, the technical unit will contact them to conduct an interview. The interview process may also include a written test component.

WHO Global Internship Programme: About Internship Period

The internship period lasts a minimum of six weeks and up to a maximum of 24 weeks, depending on the needs of the WHO technical unit. These weeks must be consecutive.