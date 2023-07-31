The online registration process for 4,062 vacancies of Postgraduate Teachers (PGT), Principals and other posts in Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) will end today, July 31. Eligible candidates candidates can apply for these posts through the official website, emrs.tribal.gov.in. EMRS Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply for 4062 PGT, other posts on emrs.tribal.gov.in (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO/For representation)

Here are more details about the vacancies:

PGT: 2,266 posts

Principal: 303 posts

Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA): 759 posts

Accountant: 361 posts

Lab Attendant: 373 posts

Eligibility criteria, including educational qualification and age limit are different for each post. For more information, candidates can check the notification.

For the Principal post, candidates will be shortlisted through an OMR-based written test, followed by an interview round. For non-teaching posts, final selection will be based on written test and skill test.

The application fees of EMRS recruitment 2023 is ₹2,000 for the Principal post and ₹1,500 for the PGT post.

For the non-teaching staff vacancies, the application fee is ₹1,000.

Candidates belonging to SC, ST and PwBD categories are not required to pay the application fee.