e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 29, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 29, 2019

Engineering colleges, technical institutes to face disciplinary action if found sharing faculty, says AICTE

The AICTE has issued a warning to all approved institutions, saying the practice not only hampers the quality of education but is also a breach of the conditions of approval.

education Updated: Oct 29, 2019 16:25 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) office.
All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) office. (HT file)
         

Engineering colleges and other technical institutions have been warned of disciplinary action if they are found “sharing faculty” with other institutes under the same parent organisation or outside, the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), the HRD Ministry’s technical education regulator, said.

The AICTE has issued a warning to all approved institutions, saying the practice not only hampers the quality of education but is also a breach of the conditions of approval.

“It has come to the notice of the council that some institutes offering programmes or courses in technical educations subsequent to the receipt of Extension of Approval (EoA) from the council is indulging in the practice of sharing of faculty members amongst institutes under the same parent organization or outside,” the AICTE said in a letter to the college heads.

“The sharing of faculty at two places or locations simultaneously is not permitted. This hampers the quality of technical education and is also a breach of affidavit submitted to AICTE while granting or EOA,” it added.

The council warned that the colleges will have to face disciplinary action or withdrawal of approvals if they are found adopting the practice.

“This practice is viewed very seriously by the council. The council shall initiate enquiry on any such complaint or information received on the subject mentioned above and if found correct, shall initiate strong disciplinary action against the institute indulging in such practice, including withdrawal of approval,” it said.

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 16:25 IST

tags
top news
Militants fire at CRPF troops at school in Kashmir’s Pulwama
Militants fire at CRPF troops at school in Kashmir’s Pulwama
Unlock J&K situation, says UN panel amid EU lawmaker group’s Kashmir visit
Unlock J&K situation, says UN panel amid EU lawmaker group’s Kashmir visit
Nawaz Sharif fighting for life after drastic drop in platelet count: Doctor
Nawaz Sharif fighting for life after drastic drop in platelet count: Doctor
‘Didn’t agree to 50-50 formula’: Fadnavis trashes Sena demand on CM post
‘Didn’t agree to 50-50 formula’: Fadnavis trashes Sena demand on CM post
My invite to visit India withdrawn, claims EU member from the UK
My invite to visit India withdrawn, claims EU member from the UK
Kohli & Co under terror threat,Delhi Police told to tighten security:Report
Kohli & Co under terror threat,Delhi Police told to tighten security:Report
2-yr-old Sujith’s death prompts judges to reopen court, hold special hearing
2-yr-old Sujith’s death prompts judges to reopen court, hold special hearing
HT reality check: Delhi residents speak on post Diwali pollution spike
HT reality check: Delhi residents speak on post Diwali pollution spike
trending topics
KashmirPM ModiShah Rukh KhanHousefull 4 box office collectionApple AirPods ProShiv SenaDelhiBhai Dooj 2019

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News