‘Ensure security at CBSE Board exam centres in violence- hit areas,’ Delhi HC asks AAP govt

Justice Rajiv Shakdher issued notice to the Delhi government and police on the plea and asked them to ensure security is not breached in board exam centres in violence-hit northeast Delhi.

Feb 28, 2020
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Police and paramilitary personnel on a flag march making their presence known in the area, after clashes between opposing groups over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Karawal Nagar in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.
Police and paramilitary personnel on a flag march making their presence known in the area, after clashes between opposing groups over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Karawal Nagar in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.(Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
         

The Delhi High Court Friday asked the AAP government and the police to respond to a plea for ensuring security at board exam centres in northeast Delhi where violence over the amended citizenship law has left 39 people dead and scored injured.

Justice Rajiv Shakdher issued notice to the Delhi government and police on the plea and asked them to ensure security is not breached in board exam centres in violence-hit northeast Delhi.

The Central Board of Secondary Education told the high court that it was optimistic about holding Board exams in the northeast Delhi centres from March 2.

The court had on Wednesday taken note of the “worsening situation” in the area and had directed the CBSE to come up with a plan to re-schedule them or change the affected centres.

