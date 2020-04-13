Everything you need to know about SSC CHSL UFM 2020 case

The Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) examination of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) was trending on Twitter recently.

The results for the SSC CHSL 2018 tier-2 Descriptive Exam was announced on February 25, following which many candidates noticed that they were awarded zero in the descriptive paper.

After the students got to realise that they have received zero marks over UFM Rule, they took to social media to request the authorities to scrap or change the rule. A number of them sought a re-examination.

What had exactly happened? Here is a timeline

The tier-2 Descriptive Exam of SSC CHSL 2018 was conducted on September 29, 2019. As many as 32,600 candidates were shortlisted for the posts of Data Entry Operator (DEO), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) and Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA).

Selected students were therefore called for data entry skill test (DEST) and typing test.

Those candidates who received zero marks alleged that this was due to an unfair means rule (UFM) that forbids naming any “real or imaginary” personal identity in the paper.

Candidates alleged that SSC has used the “wordplay” to award zero marks to various students.

What is UFM

SSC’s new rules regarding the use of unfair means in examination before the 2018 examination states: “Candidates are strictly advised not to write any personal identity (real or imaginary) e.g. name, roll number, mobile number, address, etc inside the Answer Book. The candidates who fail to adhere to these instructions will be awarded zero marks even if marks are awarded during the evaluation process”.

Hence, in case of writing a letter, a candidate cannot use any real or imaginary receiver or sender’s address.

Candidates flooded Twitter on April 11 (Saturday) demanding UFM be revoked by the SSC. While no official notification has been sent out by SSC till date, any decision regarding re-examination or removal of the rule is expected to be taken only after the end of coronavirus lockdown.

Many candidates alleged that SSC does not have any pre-defined rule regarding the UFM. and that it was changed in the “exam hall without prior notice”.