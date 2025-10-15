ADRE Grade 4 result 2025 declared at assam.gov.in, direct link to check here

State Level Recruitment Commission, Assam has declared the ADRE Grade 4 result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 4 examination can check the results on the official website of ADRE.
The results can also be viewed by candidates on the official website of Assam State School Education Board at sebaonline.org and Assam govt website at assam.gov.in with their respective application number and password.
The results of the candidates declared to be successful are provisional and subject to fulfillmernt of the eligibility criteria as prescribed in the advertisements and veracity of the documents and declarations made during filling of the online applications.