Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    ADRE Grade 4 result 2025 declared at assam.gov.in, direct link to check here

    ADRE Grade 4 result 2025 has been declared. The direct link to check is given here. 

    Published on: Oct 15, 2025 10:59 AM IST
    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    State Level Recruitment Commission, Assam has declared the ADRE Grade 4 result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 4 examination can check the results on the official website of ADRE.

    ADRE Grade 4 result 2025 declared at assam.gov.in, direct link to check here
    ADRE Grade 4 result 2025 declared at assam.gov.in, direct link to check here

    The results can also be viewed by candidates on the official website of Assam State School Education Board at sebaonline.org and Assam govt website at assam.gov.in with their respective application number and password.

    The results of the candidates declared to be successful are provisional and subject to fulfillmernt of the eligibility criteria as prescribed in the advertisements and veracity of the documents and declarations made during filling of the online applications.

    Direct link to check ADRE Grade 4 result 2025

    ADRE Grade 4 result 2025: How to check

    To check the results candidates can follow the steps given below.

    1. Visit the official website of Assam government at assam.gov.in.

    2. Click on ADRE Grade 4 result 2025 link available on the home page.

    3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

    4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

    5. Check the result and download the page.

    6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    Candidates can call help desk number- 9582390056 for technical support on office days from 10 am to 5 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Assam government.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
    News/Education/Exam Results/ADRE Grade 4 Result 2025 Declared At Assam.gov.in, Direct Link To Check Here
    Exam and College Guide
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes