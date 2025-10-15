State Level Recruitment Commission, Assam has declared the ADRE Grade 4 result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 4 examination can check the results on the official website of ADRE. ADRE Grade 4 result 2025 declared at assam.gov.in, direct link to check here

The results can also be viewed by candidates on the official website of Assam State School Education Board at sebaonline.org and Assam govt website at assam.gov.in with their respective application number and password.

The results of the candidates declared to be successful are provisional and subject to fulfillmernt of the eligibility criteria as prescribed in the advertisements and veracity of the documents and declarations made during filling of the online applications.

Direct link to check ADRE Grade 4 result 2025 ADRE Grade 4 result 2025: How to check To check the results candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Assam government at assam.gov.in.

2. Click on ADRE Grade 4 result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can call help desk number- 9582390056 for technical support on office days from 10 am to 5 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Assam government.