AIBE 17 result expected soon, know where, how to check

Bar Council of India is expected to announce result of the seventeenth edition of the All India Bar Examination (AIBE 17 or AIBE XVII) soon. These results will be announced on allindiabarexamination.com and barcouncilofindia.org. The exam was held on February 5, 2023. AIBE 17, XVII result expected soon on allindiabarexamination.com, barcouncilofindia.org(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Recently, BCI released revised answer key of AIBE 17 after reviewing candidates' fedback to the provisional answer key.

A notice displayed in on the website reads,“Dear Candidates, Objection tracker was raised from 13th feb 2023 to 20th feb 2023 after analyzing the objection raised by candidates. There are two questions that have been delete and now the result would be computed on the basis of the remaining 98 questions only and two questions answer key have been change, so please find the revised answer keys of all languages."

Now, results of the bar exam is expected to be announced.

AIBE is a national level certification exam which is mandatory for law graduates if they wish to practice in a court in India. For more information, aspirants can check the official website.