Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi240C
Wednesday, Feb 12, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    AIBE 19 Result 2024 News Live: How to check 19th bar exam results when declared

    By HT Education Desk
    Feb 12, 2025 1:50 PM IST
    AIBE 19 Result 2024 News Live: All India Bar Examination results will be declared on the official website at allindiabarexamination.com. Follow this blog for the latest updates.
    Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check their results when released can visit the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.
    Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check their results when released can visit the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

    AIBE 19 Result 2024 News Live: The Bar Council of India is expected to release AIBE 19 Result 2024 on the official website soon. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check their results when released can visit the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com. About the exam:...Read More

    The AIBE 19 written test was held on December 22, 2024. Candidates were asked to answer 100 questions from 19 topics or subjects.

    Regarding answer key and objection window:

    Regarding the provisional answer key, it was released on December 28, 2024. Candidates could submit their objections if any from December 30, 2024, till January 10, 2025. Candidates who wanted to raise objections against the answer key had to pay 500/- per objection.

    The experts will check the objections, and if an objection raised by a candidate is deemed valid, 500/—will be refunded to the candidate. The final answer key will be released after that and the result will be prepared accordingly.

    Steps to check AIBE 19 results when declared:

    1. Visit the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

    2. Click on AIBE 19 Result 2024 link available on the home page.

    3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

    4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

    5. Check the result and download the scorecard page.

    6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    Follow the live blog for the latest updates.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 12, 2025 1:50 PM IST

    AIBE 19 Result 2024 News Live: About the final answer key

    AIBE 19 Result 2024 News Live: The experts will check the objections, and if an objection raised by a candidate is deemed valid, 500/—will be refunded to the candidate. The final answer key will be released after that and the result will be prepared accordingly.

    Feb 12, 2025 1:44 PM IST

    AIBE 19 Result 2024 News Live: Amount charged to raise objections

    AIBE 19 Result 2024 News Live: Candidates who wanted to raise objections against the answer key had to pay 500/- per objection.

    Feb 12, 2025 1:39 PM IST

    AIBE 19 Result 2024 News Live: Regarding the objection window

    AIBE 19 Result 2024 News Live: Candidates could submit their objections if any from December 30, 2024, till January 10, 2025.

    Feb 12, 2025 1:34 PM IST

    AIBE 19 Result 2024 News Live: When was the provisional answer key released

    AIBE 19 Result 2024 News Live: Regarding the provisional answer key, it was released on December 28, 2024.

    Feb 12, 2025 1:31 PM IST

    AIBE 19 Result 2024 News Live: About the exam

    AIBE 19 Result 2024 News Live: Candidates were asked to answer 100 questions from 19 topics or subjects.

    Feb 12, 2025 1:26 PM IST

    AIBE 19 Result 2024 News Live: Exam date

    AIBE 19 Result 2024 News Live: The AIBE 19 written test was held on December 22, 2024.

    Feb 12, 2025 1:22 PM IST

    AIBE 19 Result 2024 News Live: Where to check

    AIBE 19 Result 2024 News Live: Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check their results when released can visit the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

    Feb 12, 2025 1:19 PM IST

    AIBE 19 Result 2024 News Live: Latest update

    AIBE 19 Result 2024 News Live: The Bar Council of India is expected to release AIBE 19 Result 2024 on the official website soon.

    News education exam results AIBE 19 Result 2024 News Live: How to check 19th bar exam results when declared
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes