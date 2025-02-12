AIBE 19 Result 2024 News Live: How to check 19th bar exam results when declared

Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check their results when released can visit the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

AIBE 19 Result 2024 News Live: The Bar Council of India is expected to release AIBE 19 Result 2024 on the official website soon. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check their results when released can visit the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com. About the exam:...Read More

The AIBE 19 written test was held on December 22, 2024. Candidates were asked to answer 100 questions from 19 topics or subjects.

Regarding answer key and objection window:

Regarding the provisional answer key, it was released on December 28, 2024. Candidates could submit their objections if any from December 30, 2024, till January 10, 2025. Candidates who wanted to raise objections against the answer key had to pay ₹500/- per objection.

The experts will check the objections, and if an objection raised by a candidate is deemed valid, ₹500/—will be refunded to the candidate. The final answer key will be released after that and the result will be prepared accordingly.

Steps to check AIBE 19 results when declared:

1. Visit the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

2. Click on AIBE 19 Result 2024 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the scorecard page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Follow the live blog for the latest updates.