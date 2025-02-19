AIBE 19 Result 2024 News Live: How to check 19th bar exam results when announced
AIBE 19 Result 2024 News Live: The Bar Council of India is expected to release AIBE 19 Result 2024 on the official website. Candidates who would like to check their results when declared can visit the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com. About the AIBE 19 exam: The AIBE 19 exam was held on December 22, 2024. Candidates were asked 100 questions from 19 topics or subjects....Read More
Answer key and objection window:
Regarding the provisional answer key, it was released on December 28, 2024. Candidates could submit their objections from December 30, 2024, till January 10, 2025. Candidates who raised objections against the answer key had to pay ₹500/- per objection.
The experts will verify the objections, and if an objection raised by a candidate is deemed valid, ₹500/—will be refunded to the candidate. The final answer key will be released after that and the result will be prepared accordingly.
Steps to check AIBE 19 results when declared:
1. Visit the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.
2. Click on AIBE 19 Result 2024 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
5. Check the result and download the scorecard page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
About AIBE 19 exam date
The AIBE 19 exam was held on December 22, 2024. Students were asked 100 questions from 19 topics or subjects.
Why is AIBE exam conducted?
The AIBE exam is conducted to assess basic level knowledge of a member and lay down minimum benchmark for entering into the practice of law, in addition to assessing candidate's analytical skills.
After clearing exam, the candidate is awarded certificate of practice by the Bar Council of India.
Minimum marks required to pass AIBE 19 exam
Minimum marks required to pass the exam are:
General and OBC category candidates: 45 per cent.
SC/ST and disabled candidates: 40 per cent.
