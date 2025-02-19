Edit Profile
    AIBE 19 Result 2024 News Live: How to check 19th bar exam results when announced

    By HT Education Desk, New Delhi
    Feb 19, 2025 1:16 PM IST
    AIBE 19 Result 2024 News Live: Candidates who would like to check their results when declared can visit the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.
    AIBE 19 Result 2024 News Live: Steps to check 19th bar exam results when announced
    AIBE 19 Result 2024 News Live: The Bar Council of India is expected to release AIBE 19 Result 2024 on the official website. Candidates who would like to check their results when declared can visit the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com. About the AIBE 19 exam: The AIBE 19 exam was held on December 22, 2024. Candidates were asked 100 questions from 19 topics or subjects....Read More

    Answer key and objection window:

    Regarding the provisional answer key, it was released on December 28, 2024. Candidates could submit their objections from December 30, 2024, till January 10, 2025. Candidates who raised objections against the answer key had to pay 500/- per objection.

    The experts will verify the objections, and if an objection raised by a candidate is deemed valid, 500/—will be refunded to the candidate. The final answer key will be released after that and the result will be prepared accordingly.

    Steps to check AIBE 19 results when declared:

    1. Visit the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

    2. Click on AIBE 19 Result 2024 link available on the home page.

    3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

    4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

    5. Check the result and download the scorecard page.

    6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    Follow the live blog for the latest updates.

    Follow all the updates here:
    About AIBE 19 exam date

    The AIBE 19 exam was held on December 22, 2024. Students were asked 100 questions from 19 topics or subjects.

    Why is AIBE exam conducted?

    The AIBE exam is conducted to assess basic level knowledge of a member and lay down minimum benchmark for entering into the practice of law, in addition to assessing candidate's analytical skills.

    After clearing exam, the candidate is awarded certificate of practice by the Bar Council of India.

    Minimum marks required to pass AIBE 19 exam

    Minimum marks required to pass the exam are:

    General and OBC category candidates: 45 per cent.

    SC/ST and disabled candidates: 40 per cent.

    Steps to check AIBE 19 result

    How AIBE 19 final answer key, result will be prepared?

    The experts will verify the objections, and if an objection raised by a candidate is deemed valid, 500/—will be refunded to the candidate. The final answer key will be released after that and the result will be prepared accordingly.

    AIBE 19 processing fee to raise objections

    Candidates who raised objections against the answer key had to pay 500/- per objection.

    AIBE 19 provisional key and objection window details

    Regarding the provisional answer key, it was released on December 28, 2024. Candidates could submit their objections from December 30, 2024, till January 10, 2025.

    AIBE 19 exam date

    The AIBE 19 exam was held on December 22, 2024. Candidates were asked 100 questions from 19 topics or subjects.

    AIBE 19 result to be available on this website

    Candidates who would like to check their results when declared can visit the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

    AIBE 19 result not out yet

    The Bar Council of India is expected to release AIBE 19 Result 2024 on the official website.

    AIBE 19 passing marks

    When was AIBE 19 exam held?

    The AIBE 19 exam was held on December 22, 2024. Candidates were asked 100 questions from 19 topics or subjects.

    The provisional answer key was released on December 28, 2024. The objection window opened on December 30, 2024 and closed on January 10, 2025.

    Where to check AIBE 19 result when announced?

    The All India Bar Examination results when declared can be checked by the appeared candidates on the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

    When was the AIBE 19 exam conducted?

    The AIBE 19 written test was held on December 22, 2024.

    Number of questions asked in AIBE 19

    Candidates were asked 100 questions in AIBE 19 from 19 topics or subjects.

    Know about AIBE 19 objection window

    The objection window was opened on December 30, 2024 and closed on January 10, 2025. Candidates who wanted to raise objections against the answer key had to pay 500/- per objection.

    AIBE 19 final answer key to be out

    The experts will check the objections, and if an objection raised by a candidate is deemed valid, 500/—will be refunded to the candidate. The final answer key will be released after that and result will be prepared accordingly.

    How to check AIBE 19 result?

    AIBE 19 Result 2024 News Live: Where to check result when declared

