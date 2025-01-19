AIBE XIX: How to check 19th bar exam result when announced

Bar Council of India conducted the 19th All India Bar Examination (AIBE XIX) on December 22 and released the provisional answer key on December 28. The council is expected to announce the AIBE 19 result next on allindiabarexamination.com. AIBE XIX: Steps to check 19th bar exam result when announced (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

There is no official confirmation yet about the exact date and time for AIBE 19 result.

After releasing the provisional answer key, BCI allowed candidates to raise objections, on the payment of ₹500 per question. The window was open till December 30.

BCI said experts will review the objections submitted by candidates and if an objection is found valid, the fee will be refunded.

After that, the council will release the final answer key and result of the test.

In a message displayed on the exam website, BCI said that it is aware of instances of mismatch between the booklet numbers of the question paper and the serial numbers of the OMR answer sheet and assured candidates that they would be evaluated based on the paper provided to them.

“This is to inform you that during the AIBE-XIX examination, some instances of mismatched QP Booklet numbers and OMR answer sheet serial numbers have been reported. Please be assured that your result will be evaluated based on the QuestionPaper set code provided during the examination which you filled in your handwriting on the OMR answer sheet. There is no need to worry about any mismatch between the QP booklet number and OMR answer sheet serial number. We request all candidates to remain calm and rest assured that this issue will not affect the evaluation of your results,” reads the message displayed on the website.

How to check AIBE 19 result when announced

1. Go to the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

2. Open the AIBE 19 result link on the home page.

3. Enter the login details.

4. Submit and check the result.