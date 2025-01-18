AIBE 19 Result 2024: Where, how to check All India Bar Examination-XIX scorecard when out

The Bar Council of India is yet to release AIBE 19 Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the All India Bar Examination-XIX can check the results when announced on the official website of AIBE at at allindiabarexamination.com. AIBE 19 Result 2024: Where, how to check scorecard when released

The AIBE 19 written test was held on December 22, 2024. Students were asked 100 questions in AIBE 19 from 19 topics or subjects. The provisional answer key was released on December 28, 2024. The objection window was opened on December 30, 2024 and closed on January 10, 2025. Candidates who wanted to raise objections against the answer key had to pay ₹500/- per objection.

The experts will check the objections, and if an objection raised by a candidate is deemed valid, ₹500/—will be refunded to the candidate.

Dibrugarh University Result 2024 for 5th semester B.A and B.Sc out at dibru.ac.in, direct link here

The final answer key will be released after that and result will be prepared accordingly.

Meanwhile, the official website reads, "This is to inform you that during the AIBE-XIX examination, some instances of mismatched QP Booklet numbers and OMR answer sheet serial numbers have been reported. Please be assured that your result will be evaluated based on the QuestionPaper set code provided during the examination which you filled in your handwriting on the OMR answer sheet. There is no need to worry about any mismatch between the QP booklet number and OMR answer sheet serial number. We request all candidates to remain calm and rest assured that this issue will not affect the evaluation of your results."

NIOS Class 12 Results 2024 out at nios.ac.in, here's direct link to check

AIBE 19 Result 2024: How to check

Candidates can follow the steps below to check the results.

1. Visit the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

2. Click on AIBE 19 Result 2024 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the scorecard page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

SSC CGL 2024 Tier I additional result out at ssc.gov.in, shortlisted candidates to appear for Tier II

For more related details candidates can check the official website of AIBE.