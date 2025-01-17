Dibrugarh University Result 2024 for 5th semester B.A and B.Sc out at dibru.ac.in, direct link here

Dibrugarh University has declared Dibrugarh University Result 2024 for November examinations. The results have been announced for 5th Semester B.A. and B.Sc. Examinations (CBCS) held in November, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website of Dibrugarh University at dibru.ac.in. Dibrugarh University Result 2024 for 5th semester B.A and B.Sc out, link here

For B.A courses, 20831 candidates appeared for the exam, of which 15519 passed. The overall pass percentage is 74.50%.

For B.Sc, a total of 4115 candidates appeared for the examination out of which 2710 candidates have passed the examination. The overall pass percentage is 65.86%.

Dibrugarh University Result 2024: How to check

All those candidates who have appeared for fifth semester examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official webiste of Dibrugarh University at dibru.ac.in.

2. Click on result page link and a new page will open.

3. Now click on Dibrugarh University Result 2024 for 5th semester B.A and B.Sc course link.

4. Again a new page will open where candidates can check the details.

5. Download BA or BSc course result page and check the information.

6. Keep a hard copy for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of Dibrugarh University.