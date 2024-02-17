AISSEE 2024 Answer Key Live: NTA Sainik School provisional answer key awaited, updates here
AISSEE 2024 Answer Key Live Updates: National Testing Agency, NTA will release AISSEE 2024 Answer Key in due course of time. Candidates who have appeared for All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) – 2024 for Class 6 and Class 9 can download the provisional answer key through the official website of NTA AISSEE at exams.nta.ac.in....Read More
The AISSEE 2024 examination was conducted on January 28, 2024, at different centres located across the country. For admission to Class 6 the examination was conducted from 2 pm to 4.30 pm and for admission to class 9, the exam was conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm.
As per the official bulletin, the AISSEE 2024 results will be announced 6 weeks after the examination.
AISSEE 2024 covers admission to Class VI and IX of Sainik Schools and Class VI of approved New Sainik Schools for the academic year 2024-25. Follow the blog for latest updates on provisional answer key, objection window and other details.
AISSEE 2024 answer key: About challenges received
Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the NTA with the help of panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, result will be prepared and declared.
Sainik School Answer Key 2024: Objection window processing fee
Candidates will be given an opportunity to make online challenge, within a specified period, against the provisional Answer Key on payment of non-refundable processing fee of Rs.200/-per answer challenged.
AISSEE answer key 2024: Objection window to open along with answer keys
NTA will open the objection window of AISSEE answer key 2024 along with the release of the provisional answer key. The window to raise objections will remain opened for 2-3 days.
AISSEE 2024: Answer sheets and recorded responses on website
NTA will display the scanned images of OMR Answer Sheets and recorded responses by the machine, of all the candidates on the official website of AISSEE.
AISSEE result 2024: When will result be cancelled?
The result of AISEE 2024 of the candidates who indulge in Unfair Means/ Malpractice will be cancelled and will not be declared.
AISSEE 2024 answer key: Helpline numbers
Candidates can call on any of the following numbers of NTA for any assistance/clarification: 011 40759000, 01169227700.
AISSEE answer key: Why is exam conducted?
AISSEE 2024 provisional answer key: Exam date
NTA Sainik School Answer Key 2024: How to check
Visit the official website of AISSEE at exams.nta.ac.in.
Click on AISSEE link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to click on AISSEE answer key link.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
The answer key will be displayed on the screen.
Check the answer key and download it.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
AISSEE 2024 provisional answer key: Where to check
AISSEE Answer Key 2024: Date and Time
AISSEE Answer Key 2024 date and time have not been shared by the Agency yet. When released, the provisional answer key will be available on the official website of AISSEE at exams.nta.ac.in.