AISSEE 2024 Answer Key Live: NTA Sainik School provisional answer key awaited, updates here

AISSEE 2024 Answer Key Live Updates: National Testing Agency, NTA will release AISSEE 2024 Answer Key in due course of time. Candidates who have appeared for All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) – 2024 for Class 6 and Class 9 can download the provisional answer key through the official website of NTA AISSEE at exams.nta.ac.in....Read More

The AISSEE 2024 examination was conducted on January 28, 2024, at different centres located across the country. For admission to Class 6 the examination was conducted from 2 pm to 4.30 pm and for admission to class 9, the exam was conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm.

As per the official bulletin, the AISSEE 2024 results will be announced 6 weeks after the examination.

AISSEE 2024 covers admission to Class VI and IX of Sainik Schools and Class VI of approved New Sainik Schools for the academic year 2024-25. Follow the blog for latest updates on provisional answer key, objection window and other details.