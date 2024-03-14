AISSEE Result 2024: NTA Sainik School Class 6,9 results out; scorecard link and admission details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE 2024). Candidates and parents can check it on the official website, exams.nta.ac.in using the application number and date of birth. AISSEE result 2024 live updates. AISSEE Result 2024: NTA Sainik School Class 6,9 results out(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Here is the direct link:

AISSEE 2024 result: Check your scorecard

The entrance examination for admission to classes 6 and 9 at Sainik Schools was conducted on January 28, in pen-paper mode, at 450 centres located in 185 cities in India.

After the exam, answer keys, OMR sheets and recorded responses of candidates were placed on the NTA website from February 25 to 27, and objections were invited.

“Challenges received were verified by the experts, and the results were processed as per the answer keys finalised by the experts,” NTA said. The final answer key was released ahead of the results.

AISSEE 2024: How to check results

Go to nta.ac.in.

Open the Sainik School entrance exam result link given on the home page.

Login with application number, date of birth to check the result.

About AISSEE 2024 counselling and Sainik School admission

Selected candidates have to get their eligibility criteria, self-declaration and other required documents verified during the online counselling process.

NTA clarified that it does not have any responsibility after the announcement of results – counselling, document verification, etc. and the competent authority will do it.

Admissions in Sainik Schools and New Sainik Schools will be through e-counselling and selected candidates are required to register themselves at pesa.ncog.gov.in/sainikschoolecounselling/ to move to the next stage.

Any query related to the admission process can be forwarded to the email ID admission.sss@gov.in, it said.

About Sainik Schools

Sainik schools are run by the Sainik Schools Society (SSS), an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Defence, Govt of India.

These are English-medium residential schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Sainik schools prepare cadets to join the National Defence Academy (NDA), Indian Naval Academy and other training academies as officers.

NTA conducts the All-India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) for admission to Classes 6 and 9 at these schools.