AP EAPCET 2022 seat allotment result for final phase out, here’s how to check

Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh has released AP EAPCET 2022 seat allotment for final phase. Candidates who have registered themselves for the final phase counselling round can check the seat allotment result on the official site of EAPCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Direct link to check AP EAPCET 2022 seat allotment result

AP EAPCET 2022 seat allotment result: How to check

Candidates can download the seat allotment letter through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of AP EAPCET at eapcet-sche.aponline.in.

Click on AP EAPCET 2022 seat allotment for final phase link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The last date for self reporting at the college is October 31, 2022. Allotments now made are subject to the grant of affiliation from the University. For more related details candidates can check the official site of AP EAPCET.