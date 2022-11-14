AP ICET 2022 Counselling Final Phase seat allotment result releasing today

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education will release the final allotment list for Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) for admission to MBA and MCA courses today November 14. Candidates can check their result on the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The candidate can report to the college starting on November 15 after being allocated a college.

AP ICET 2022 final seat allotment: How to check

Visit the official website at icet-sche.aptonline.in

On the homepage, click on the AP ICET 2022 result link

Key in your credentials such as application number, date of birth

Check result and take print out for future reference.

For more details candidates are advised to visit the official website at icet-sche.aptonline.in.