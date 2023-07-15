Home / Education / Exam Results / AP PGCET 2023 result released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, check scorecard here

AP PGCET 2023 result released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, check scorecard here

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 15, 2023 11:57 AM IST

Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati has announced the AP PGCET 2023 results. Candidates can check their results and scorecards on the official website.

Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati has announced the AP PGCET 2023 results today, July 15. Candidates who took the examination can check the AP PGCET 2023 results on the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The scorecards are also released along with the results of the AP PGCET 2023. Candidates can check their results using their Registration Number and PGECET Hall ticket No.

AP PGCET 2023 result released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
Direct link to check AP PGCET 2023 results

Direct link to check AP PGCET 2023 scorecards

AP PGCET 2023 results: Know how to check

Visit the APPGCET official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the result link

Key in your login details

Click on the “Submit” button.

Download the PGCET result 2023 and save it for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
© 2023 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 15, 2023
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
