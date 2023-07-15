AP PGCET 2023 result released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, check scorecard here

Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati has announced the AP PGCET 2023 results today, July 15. Candidates who took the examination can check the AP PGCET 2023 results on the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The scorecards are also released along with the results of the AP PGCET 2023. Candidates can check their results using their Registration Number and PGECET Hall ticket No.

AP PGCET 2023 result released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in