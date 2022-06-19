AP POLYCET 2022 result declared at polycetap.nic.in, link here

The AP POLYCET 2022 exam results have been released by the State Board of Technical Education and Training in Vijayawada. Candidates can get their rank cards by visiting the official website polycetap.nic.in. The AP POLYCET 2022 examination was conducted on May 29, 2022.

AP POLYCET result 2022: Know how to download

Visit official website polycetap.nic.in

On the homepage click on the ‘POLYCET Rank Card’

Key in AP POLYCET- 2022 Hall Ticket No and click on view button

The AP POLYCET rank card will appear on screen

Download and take a printout for future use.

The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada conducts “Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET)” for the candidates seeking admission in to all Diploma Courses in Engineering / Non Engineering/Technology offered at Polytechnics / institutions (including Aided and Unaided Private Polytechnics / Institutions running as 2nd shift in Pvt. Engineering Colleges) in Andhra Pradesh State for the academic year 2022 - 2023.