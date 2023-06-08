Home / Education / Exam Results / APRJC CET 2023 results out at aprs.apcfss.in, here's direct link

APRJC CET 2023 results are available at aprs.apcfss.in.

A.P. Residential Junior Colleges Common Entrance Test-2023 results released on June 8. Candidates who took the APRJC CET 2023 examinations can check the results on the official website at aprs.apcfss.in. Candidates can check their APRJC CET 2023 results through their candidate ID or Hall Ticket number.

APRJC CET 2023 result 2023 direct link

APRJC CET 2023 examination was conducted on May 20 from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

APRJC CET Results 2023: How to check

Visit the official website at aprs.apcfss.in

On the homepage, click on the APRJC Application tab

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on the result link

Enter your Candidates ID or Hall Ticket Number

Your results will be displayed on the screen

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

The MPC/EET counselling will be conducted on June 12, 2023. The BPC/CGT counselling will be held on June 13, 2023. The MEC/CED counselling will take place on June 14, 2023.

