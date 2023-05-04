Assam grade 4 results announced by SLRC, check on sebaonline.org

State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam has announced direct recruitment results for grade 4 posts. Candidates who appeared in the Viva Voce round can now check Assam grade 4 results on sebaonline.org. Assam grade 4 results announced by SLRC on sebaonline.org (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

To check SLRC grade 4 results, candidates have to login to the official website of the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA). For this, they will have to use application number and date of birth as login credentials.

How to check Assam Grade 4 result 2023

Go to sebaonline.org. Open a link to check Class IV SLRC result. Enter your application number, password and login. Check and download your result.

On May 3, SLRC announced results for grade 3 posts. As per official data, as many as 9,21,634 candidates had applied for 11,510 vacancies of grade 3 posts.

A total of 8,28,860 candidates appeared in the grade 3 written test and 11,324 candidates have qualified.