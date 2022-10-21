BHU UG first merit list 2022 released for B.A Social, Shastri & Arts, check here

Banaras Hindu University has released BHU UG first merit list 2022. The merit list and cut off list has been released for various undergraduate courses including B.A Social, Shastri and Arts. Candidates can check the merit list through the official site of BHU Online at bhuonline.in.

BHU has shared the information on its official Twitter account. The tweet reads, “Banaras Hindu University has released the first merit list for admission to undergraduate courses in the academic session 2022-23. The list has been published for admission in the Faculty of Social Sciences, Arts and Sanskrit Vidya Dharma Vigyan. The list of other courses is also being released.”

Along with the result, the varsity has released the cut off marks for all these courses. The first round cut off for general category is 352 for BA Social, 165.6 for BA Shastri and 340 in FMC and 339 in MMV for BA Arts.

Candidates who have appeared for the counselling process can check the merit list through the students portal website of BHU. More related details can be checked on the official site of BHU.

