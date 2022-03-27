Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE: BSEB Matric result date, time expected soon

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce Bihar Board Matric result 2022 date and time soon. Students will get official confirmation regarding the Class 10 final examination results on the official social media pages of BSEB. The mark sheets will be released on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, following the official press conference of Bihar board Class 10 result.

This year, around 17 lakh students have registered for Class 10 final exams in Bihar. The papers were conducted between February 17 and 24. The official answer key for objective-type questions were released on March 8 and candidates were allowed to raise objections till March 11, 2022.