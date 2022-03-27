Home / Education / Exam Results / Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE: BSEB Matric result date, time expected soon
Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE: BSEB Matric result date, time expected soon

  • Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Live: An official update regarding BSEB Matric result 2022 is expected soon at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. 
BSEB Bihar Board 10th result 2022 live updates
BSEB Bihar Board 10th result 2022 live updates(File photo)
Updated on Mar 27, 2022 02:12 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce Bihar Board Matric result 2022 date and time soon. Students will get official confirmation regarding the Class 10 final examination results on the official social media pages of BSEB. The mark sheets will be released on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, following the official press conference of Bihar board Class 10 result. 

This year, around 17 lakh students have registered for Class 10 final exams in Bihar. The papers were conducted between February 17 and 24.  The official answer key for objective-type questions were released on March 8 and candidates were allowed to raise objections till March 11, 2022.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 27, 2022 02:12 PM IST

    BSEB Class 10th result 2022: Laptop, cash prize for toppers

    The Bihar board awards state toppers with laptops and cash prizes. The first rank holder gets 1 lakh, the second rank holder gets 75,000 and the third rank holder is awarded 50,000. They are also awarded a laptop, and a Kindle ebook reader.

    Toppers in ranks 4th to 10th get 10,000 and laptops. Here's a notification from last year.

  • Mar 27, 2022 02:06 PM IST

    Bihar board 10th result 2022: Details on mark sheets

    Bihar board Matric result 2022 mark sheets will include name, roll code and roll number, registration number of the students, marks in each subject, total marks and qualifying status.

  • Mar 27, 2022 01:50 PM IST

    BSEB Class 10th result 2022: How exam was conducted

    Bihar Board Matric exams for around 17 lakh candidates were conducted from February 17 to February 24, 2022. Questions for 50% marks were objective-type, for which the answer key has been released. 

    The exams were conducted in two shifts – from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and from 1:45 pm to 5 pm

  • Mar 27, 2022 01:38 PM IST

    Bihar board Class 10th result 2022: Toppers' list

    The BSEB will release list of Class 10 final examination toppers along with results. The list will have details such as name of the students, rank, marks obtained, percentage obtained, etc. 

  • Mar 27, 2022 01:30 PM IST

    BSEB Matric result 2022: About scrutiny

    After the results are declared, the BSEB will allow students to apply for scrutiny of answer sheets. Students who are not happy with their marks can apply for re-checking by paying a fee. Schedule for scrutiny will be announced a few days after results.

  • Mar 27, 2022 01:22 PM IST

    Bihar board Class 10th result 2022 official websites

    These are the official websites for Bihar board Matric result: 

    onlinebseb.in

    biharboardonline.com

    biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

  • Mar 27, 2022 01:18 PM IST

    BSEB 10th Result 2022 live updates: What happened last year

    In 2021, as many as 78.17% per cent students passed the Bihar Matric exam. 

    Bihar was one of the few states that conducted offline exams in 2021 amid the second wave of the Covid pandemic.

    Most state and boards, including CBSE and CISCE, had cancelled the Class 10 and Class 12 final exams and opted for alternative assessment methods.

  • Mar 27, 2022 01:15 PM IST

    Bihar board 10th result 2022: How to check

    Students can check Bihar board 10th results using these simple steps:

    1. Go to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
    2. On the homepage, the link to download Matric final examination scorecards will be displayed. Click on it. 
    3. Enter the required information and submit. 
    4. Download and take a printout of the e-mark sheet. 

     

