News / Education / Exam Results / BPSC Bihar Teacher Result 2023 Live: TRE results awaited on bpsc.bih.nic.in
Live

BPSC Bihar Teacher Result 2023 Live: TRE results awaited on bpsc.bih.nic.in

Oct 11, 2023 03:30 PM IST
OPEN APP

BPSC Bihar Teacher Result 2023 Live Updates: Bihar TRE result can be checked on bpsc.bih.nic.in once it is announced.

BPSC Bihar Teacher Result 2023 Live Updates: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will announce results of the school teacher competitive examination (BPSC Bihar TRE 2023) in due course of time. Bihar Teacher result can be checked on bpsc.bih.nic.in once it is announced.

BPSC TRE Result 2023 live: Bihar Teacher result awaited on bpsc.bih.nic.in
BPSC TRE Result 2023 live: Bihar Teacher result awaited on bpsc.bih.nic.in

Earlier today (October 11), the commission informed that the window to download OMR sheets has been extended to October 15. The notice is available on the commission’s website.

Answer keys of the exam have already been released.

BPSC Teacher exam was held from August 24 to 26, from 10 am to 12 pm and from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

This recruitment drive is to fill up a total of 1,70,461 vacancies of school teachers in Bihar.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 11, 2023 03:30 PM IST

    BPSC Teacher result 2023: Exam held in August, answer key out

    BPSC conducted the Bihar School Teacher Competitive Examinaiton in August and answer key, OMR sheets have been released. Results are expected to be released soon on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

  • Oct 11, 2023 02:55 PM IST

    Bihar Teacher result 2023: Check these websites

    Check these websites regularly for updates on TRE result 2023:

    1. bpsc.bih.nic.in
    2. onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in
  • Oct 11, 2023 02:48 PM IST

    BPSC Bihar Teacher result 2023 awaited

    An update on Bihar school teacher competitive exam result is awaited. It will be announced on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bpsc bihar exam result. + 1 more

TNTEU BEd, MEd result 2023 announced, here's how students can get it

exam results
Published on Oct 11, 2023 10:28 AM IST

TNTEU BEd MEd result 2023: Students can not check it on the website tnteu.ac.in. They have to get it from their colleges.

TNTEU announces BEd, MEd semester exam results (tnteu.ac.in)
ByHT Education Desk

IB Junior Intelligence Officer written exam results out at mha.gov.in

IB releases results for JIO-II/Tech exam 2023. The direct link to check the results is given below.

Intelligence Bureau releases JIO-II/Tech written exam results 2023
exam results
Published on Oct 10, 2023 01:35 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

MHA IB Result 2023 for JIO Tier I out at mha.gov.in, here’s how to check

MHA IB Result 2023 for JIO Tier I has been released. Know how to check through the steps given below.

MHA IB Result 2023 for JIO Tier I out at mha.gov.in, here’s how to check
exam results
Published on Oct 10, 2023 01:30 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Kerala University semester exam results out on exams.keralauniversity.ac.in

Kerala University results have been published in PDFs with roll numbers and marks secured by students.

Kerala University results out on exams.keralauniversity.ac.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
exam results
Published on Oct 10, 2023 10:10 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

CTET August 2023: CBSE issues important notice on OMR sheet, see details

Candidates must apply with ₹500 by November 10 to obtain their OMR and calculation sheets

CTET August 2023: CBSE issues important notice on OMR sheet(Shutterstock)
exam results
Published on Oct 10, 2023 08:39 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

BPSC Teacher Recruitment Result 2023 Live: How to check Bihar TRE result

BPSC Teacher Recruitment Result 2023 Live: The results will be available on the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

live BPSC Teacher Recruitment Result 2023 Latest updates
exam results
Updated on Oct 11, 2023 12:47 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

TS EdCET seat allotment 2023 for phase 1 declared at edcetadm.tsche.ac.in

TS EdCET 2023 seat allotment result declared by TSCHE

TS EdCET 2023 Phase I Seat Allotment Result Declared
exam results
Published on Oct 09, 2023 04:23 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

West Bengal JECA counselling 2023 seat allotment results out at wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEEB announced JECA round 2 seat allotment results today

WBJEEB announces JECA round 2 seat allotment results
exam results
Published on Oct 09, 2023 01:58 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

MP Police Constable Result 2023 Live: Results awaited, follow for updates

MP Police Constable Result 2023 Live Updates: The provisional answer key was released in mid-September and results are expected next.

live MP Police Constable Result 2023 Live Updates(HT FILE)
exam results
Updated on Oct 11, 2023 03:55 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

SSC MTS Result 2023 Live: MTS, Havaldar results awaited at ssc.nic.in

SSC MTS Result 2023 Live Updates: SSC MTS results will be available on the commission's website, ssc.nic.in. Follow for updates.

live SSC MTS Result 2023 Live Updates(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
exam results
Updated on Oct 11, 2023 03:55 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

SSC CAPF, Delhi police SI 2023 answer key released at ssc.nic.in, get link here

SSC releases answer key for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Exam

SSC releases answer key for SI in Delhi Police and CAPF Exam 2023(ssc.nic.in)
exam results
Published on Oct 07, 2023 06:41 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

AGRICET 2023 results released at angrau.ac.in, here's direct link to check

Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University releases AGRICET 2023 results

AGRICET 2023 results released by Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University
exam results
Published on Oct 07, 2023 04:14 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

RPSC RAS Prelims Result 2023: Where, how to check scores

RPSC RAS Prelims Result 2023 will be available at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Where and how to check results given below.

RPSC RAS Prelims Result 2023: Where, how to check scores
exam results
Published on Oct 07, 2023 02:15 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

BPSC 69th Prelims Answer Key 2023 out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, here's direct link

BPSC releases 69th Prelims Answer Key 2023 on October 6

BPSC releases 69th Prelims Answer Key 2023, download now
exam results
Published on Oct 06, 2023 08:26 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

JEECUP round 2 pharmacy seat allotment 2023 results released

JEECUP round 2 pharmacy counselling seat allotment results 2023 declared

JEECUP round 2 pharmacy counselling seat allotment results 2023 declared
exam results
Published on Oct 06, 2023 06:48 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out