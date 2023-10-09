BPSC Teacher Recruitment Result 2023 Live: Results awaited at bpsc.bih.nic.in, check updates here

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) school teacher recruitment examination results are awaited. Once released, the results will be available at bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC conducted the school teacher recruitment examination from August 24 to August 26 in two shifts from 10 a.m. to 12 noon and from 3: 30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. across the state at various exam centres. BPSC Teacher Recruitment Result 2023 Latest updates

The commission has already released the answer keys. The Objection window was active from September 5 to September 11. This recruitment drive will fill up 1,70,461 vacancies of Teachers in Bihar.