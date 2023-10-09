News / Education / Exam Results / BPSC Teacher Recruitment Result 2023 Live: Results awaited at bpsc.bih.nic.in, check updates here
Live

BPSC Teacher Recruitment Result 2023 Live: Results awaited at bpsc.bih.nic.in, check updates here

Oct 09, 2023 07:06 PM IST
OPEN APP

BPSC Teacher Recruitment Result 2023 Live: The results will be available on the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) school teacher recruitment examination results are awaited. Once released, the results will be available at bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC conducted the school teacher recruitment examination from August 24 to August 26 in two shifts from 10 a.m. to 12 noon and from 3: 30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. across the state at various exam centres.

BPSC Teacher Recruitment Result 2023 Latest updates
BPSC Teacher Recruitment Result 2023 Latest updates

The commission has already released the answer keys. The Objection window was active from September 5 to September 11. This recruitment drive will fill up 1,70,461 vacancies of Teachers in Bihar.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 09, 2023 07:05 PM IST

    BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Where to check results?

    bpsc.bih.nic.in

  • Oct 09, 2023 07:05 PM IST

    Bihar Teachers Result 2023: Exam was held in August

    BPSC conducted the 2023 edition of the school teacher recruitment exam on August 24, 25 and 26, 2023

  • Oct 09, 2023 07:03 PM IST

    Bihar Teachers Recruitment 2023: Results awaited

    Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) school teacher recruitment examination results are awaited

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bpsc.bih.nic.in bpsc
live

BPSC Teacher Recruitment Result 2023 Live: Results awaited at bpsc.bih.nic.in

exam results
Updated on Oct 09, 2023 07:06 PM IST

BPSC Teacher Recruitment Result 2023 Live: The results will be available on the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

live BPSC Teacher Recruitment Result 2023 Latest updates
ByHT Education Desk

TS EdCET seat allotment 2023 for phase 1 declared at edcetadm.tsche.ac.in

TS EdCET 2023 seat allotment result declared by TSCHE

TS EdCET 2023 Phase I Seat Allotment Result Declared
exam results
Published on Oct 09, 2023 04:23 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

West Bengal JECA counselling 2023 seat allotment results out at wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEEB announced JECA round 2 seat allotment results today

WBJEEB announces JECA round 2 seat allotment results
exam results
Published on Oct 09, 2023 01:58 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

MP Police Constable Result 2023 Live: Where to check scores when released

MP Police Constable Result 2023 Live Updates: The provisional answer key was released in mid-September and results are expected next.

live MP Police Constable Result 2023 Live Updates(HT FILE)
exam results
Updated on Oct 09, 2023 06:49 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

SSC MTS Result 2023 Live: MTS, Havaldar results awaited at ssc.nic.in

SSC MTS Result 2023 Live Updates: SSC MTS results will be available on the commission's website, ssc.nic.in. Follow for updates.

live SSC MTS Result 2023 Live Updates(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
exam results
Updated on Oct 09, 2023 06:48 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

SSC CAPF, Delhi police SI 2023 answer key released at ssc.nic.in, get link here

SSC releases answer key for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Exam

SSC releases answer key for SI in Delhi Police and CAPF Exam 2023(ssc.nic.in)
exam results
Published on Oct 07, 2023 06:41 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

AGRICET 2023 results released at angrau.ac.in, here's direct link to check

Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University releases AGRICET 2023 results

AGRICET 2023 results released by Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University
exam results
Published on Oct 07, 2023 04:14 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

RPSC RAS Prelims Result 2023: Where, how to check scores

RPSC RAS Prelims Result 2023 will be available at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Where and how to check results given below.

RPSC RAS Prelims Result 2023: Where, how to check scores
exam results
Published on Oct 07, 2023 02:15 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

BPSC 69th Prelims Answer Key 2023 out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, here's direct link

BPSC releases 69th Prelims Answer Key 2023 on October 6

BPSC releases 69th Prelims Answer Key 2023, download now
exam results
Published on Oct 06, 2023 08:26 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

JEECUP round 2 pharmacy seat allotment 2023 results released

JEECUP round 2 pharmacy counselling seat allotment results 2023 declared

JEECUP round 2 pharmacy counselling seat allotment results 2023 declared
exam results
Published on Oct 06, 2023 06:48 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

UP NEET PG counselling 2023 seat allotment results releasing today

UP NEET PG Mop Up round seat allotment results to be released today

DMET to release UP NEET PG Mop Up round seat allotment results today
exam results
Published on Oct 06, 2023 03:23 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

IGNOU JAT Final Result 2023 out at recruitment.nta.nic.in, direct link here

IGNOU JAT Final Result 2023 has been released. The direct link is given below.

IGNOU JAT Final Result 2023 out at recruitment.nta.nic.in, direct link here
exam results
Published on Oct 06, 2023 09:16 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

REET Result 2022: RSMSSB Teacher final candidates lists out, links here

REET Result 2022: L1 and L2 selected candidates list out for various subjects. Check results below.

REET Result 2022: RSMSSB final candidates lists out, direct link here (rsmssb.gov.in)
exam results
Published on Oct 05, 2023 08:35 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

MP Police Constable Result 2023 Live: Constable results awaited at esb.mp.gov.in

MP Police Constable Result 2023 Live Updates: ESB MP will announce MP Police Constable result 2023 on its official website, esb.mp.gov.in.

live MP Police Constable Result 2023 Live Updates(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
exam results
Updated on Oct 08, 2023 01:16 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

SSC MTS Result 2023 Live: Latest updates on MTS & Havaldar results

SSC MTS Result 2023 Live Updates: Candidates can check their scores on the website ssc.nic.in, once released.

live Latest updates on MTS & Havaldar results
exam results
Updated on Oct 08, 2023 07:16 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out