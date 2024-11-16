Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BPSC TRE 3.0 result out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, here's direct link to check

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Nov 16, 2024 07:26 AM IST

Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to check their results can visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the BPSC TRE 3.0 Result. Candidates who have appeared for the written test can check the School Teacher Competitive examination results on the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

For SC, ST welfare department schools, 210 Teacher posts will be filled in primary schools and 126 posts will be filled in middle schools.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
For SC, ST welfare department schools, 210 Teacher posts will be filled in primary schools and 126 posts will be filled in middle schools.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

About the exam:

The written examination was conducted for candidates from July 19 to 22. The exam was originally scheduled for March, but it was cancelled following a paper leak, and a re-examination was ordered.

General (Class 1-5) – Education Department

General (Class 1-5) – SC-ST Welfare Department

Urdu (Class 1-5) – Education Department

Bangla (Class 1-5) – Education Department

English (Class 6-8) – Education Department

Hindi (Class 6-8) – Education Department

Urdu (Class 6-8) – Education Department

Sanskrit (Class 6-8) – Education Department

Mathematics & Science (Class 6-8) – Education Department

Social Science (Class 6-8) – Education Department

Vacancy details:

  • According to the officials, out of the total number of posts, 25505 posts will be filled in the basic category of primary school (Class 1-5) and 18973 posts in middle school (Class 6-8) for Education department schools.
  • For SC, ST welfare department schools, 210 Teacher posts will be filled in primary schools and 126 posts will be filled in middle schools.

Also Read: KSET Admit Card 2024: Karnataka SET hall ticket out at kea.kar.nic.in, download link here

Steps to check BPSC TRE 3.0 Result:

Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check their results can follow the below mentioned steps:

  • Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
  • Click on BPSC TRE 3.0 Result link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
  • Click on submit and the result will be displayed.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: AIBE 19: Last date to apply for bar exam at allindiabarexamination.com

Get latest news on...
See more
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //