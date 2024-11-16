BPSC TRE 3.0 result out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, here's direct link to check

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the BPSC TRE 3.0 Result. Candidates who have appeared for the written test can check the School Teacher Competitive examination results on the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. For SC, ST welfare department schools, 210 Teacher posts will be filled in primary schools and 126 posts will be filled in middle schools.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

About the exam:

The written examination was conducted for candidates from July 19 to 22. The exam was originally scheduled for March, but it was cancelled following a paper leak, and a re-examination was ordered.

Mathematics & Science (Class 6-8) – Education Department

Vacancy details:

According to the officials, out of the total number of posts, 25505 posts will be filled in the basic category of primary school (Class 1-5) and 18973 posts in middle school (Class 6-8) for Education department schools.

For SC, ST welfare department schools, 210 Teacher posts will be filled in primary schools and 126 posts will be filled in middle schools.

Also Read: KSET Admit Card 2024: Karnataka SET hall ticket out at kea.kar.nic.in, download link here

Steps to check BPSC TRE 3.0 Result:

Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check their results can follow the below mentioned steps:

Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on BPSC TRE 3.0 Result link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and the result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: AIBE 19: Last date to apply for bar exam at allindiabarexamination.com