Bihar Public Service Commission will declare BPSC TRE 3.0 Result in due course of time. When released, candidates can check the School Teacher Competitive examination results on the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC TRE 3.0 Result awaited: Where, how to check School Teacher exam results

The written examination was held from July 19 to 22. Originally scheduled for March, it was cancelled following a paper leak, and a re-examination was ordered.

BPSC TRE 3.0 Result: Where, how to check results

All the candidates who have appeared for the test can check the results by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on BPSC TRE 3.0 Result link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and the result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Meanwhile, the Commission has released revised category wise vacancy list. Out of the total number of posts, 25505 posts will be filled in the basic category of primary school (Class 1-5) and 18973 posts in middle school (Class 6-8) for Education department schools. For SC, ST welfare department schools, 210 Teacher posts will be filled in primary schools and 126 posts will be filled in middle schools. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BPSC.