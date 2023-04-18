The Uttar Pradesh Board of Technical Education has released the BTEUP Odd semester result 2023 today, April 18. Candidates can check the result for the 1st, 3rd, and 5th semesters on the official website at bteup.ac.in. BTEUP 2023 Odd semester result released at bteup.ac.in, get link to check reult(Santosh Kumar)

The Odd Semester examination/ Special Back paper examination 2022 was conducted by the Technical education council from February 2 to February 25. at 250 examination centers.

A total of 1,78,691 candidates were registered for the odd semester/supplementary examination of which 1,74,951 candidates appeared for the examination. A total of 93,190 candidates passed the examination. 74,507 candidates have passed back paper.

