Calicut University Result 2024 for regular, supplementary exams released, here’s how to check at results.uoc.ac.in

The Calicut University Result 2024 for regular, supplementary exams have been released on Saturday, September 7. Candidates who took the examinations can check their results on the official website at results.uoc.ac.in. Calicut University Result 2024 for regular, supplementary exams have been released at results.uoc.ac.in. Steps to check are given here.

To download the results, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

Calicut University Result 2024: Steps to download

Visit the official website at results.uoc.ac.in.

On the home page, click on result links.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

It may be mentioned here that the University of Calicut has released the results for the following:

Semester II B.Com/BBA/BHD/BHA/BTHM(CBCSS) Regular/Supple/Improve Examination April 2024.

Semester II B.Com, BBA, BHD, BHA, BTHM(CUCBCSS) Supplementary Examination April 2024.

Semester II B.Com_prof (CUCBCSS) Regular Examination April 2024

Semester II SDE-CBCSS B.Com/B.B.A Supplementary/Improvement Examination April 2024 (2018 Admn.).

Semester II SDE-CBCSS B.Com/B.B.A Regular/Supplementary/Improvement Examination April 2024 ( 2019 Admn. Onwards).

Semester II B.A/AFU/BSW/BVC/BTFP(CUCBCSS) Supplementary Examination April 2024.

Semester II B.A/AFU/BSW/BVC/BTFP Regular/Supple/Improve Examination April 2024.

Meanwhile, the University has also released the revaluation the links of which are available on the website.

It may be mentioned here that results of the BSc/BCA and Master of Physical Education courses were released few days back. Candidates can check the results by visiting the official website of the University of Calicut.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the University.

