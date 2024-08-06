Calicut University Result 2024: M.Sc, LL.B, M.A, MBA results declared at uoc.ac.in, direct link here

University of Calicut has announced Calicut University Result 2024. The results have been announced for various courses. Candidates who have appeared for the examinations can check the results on the official website of Calicut University at uoc.ac.in. Calicut University Result 2024: M.Sc, LL.B, M.A, MBA results out, links here

The results have been announced for the fourth semester of M.Sc Biotechnology, the revaluation result of the sixth semester of B.Com, LLB, the revaluation result of the first semester of M.A Philosophy, the third semester of M.A Arabic and M.A Philosophy and the first semester of MBA.

Calicut University Result 2024: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of Calicut University at uoc.ac.in.

Take your cursor to students zone link and a drop down box will open.

Click on examination result link and a new page will open.

Now click on the course name and enter the login details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The results have been announced for supplementary examinations September 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Calicut University.