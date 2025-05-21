Menu Explore
CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025 released, here's how to check Class 12 scores

ByHT Education Desk
May 21, 2025 04:29 PM IST

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025 has been released. Here is how to check Class 12 scores on the official website. 

Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha has declared the Odisha 12th Result 2025 on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Class 12 board examinations this year can check and download their results from the official website at chseodisha.nic.in. CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025 Live Updates

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025 is released at chseodisha.nic.in. The steps to check Class 12 scores is give here. (HT file)

Alternatively, students can also visit orissaresults.nic.in to check the results.

CHSE Odisha Class 12 Results 2025: Here's how to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the Class 12 results 2025: 

  1. Visit the official website at orissaresults.nic.in.
  2. On the home page, click on the link to download the CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025. 

3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit. 

4. Check the result displayed on the screen. 

5. Download the result and keep a printout of the same for further need. 

The CHSE Odisha Class 12 result 2025 was declared at a press conference, wherein board officials also shared other details like pass percentage, district wise performance details, and gender wise pass percentage, among others. 

The Class 12 board examination was held from February 18 to March 27, 2025.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of CHSE Odisha.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get realtime update on JAC Result 2025 News Live, KCET Result 2025 Live and RBSE Result News 2025 Live.
News / Education News / Exam Results / CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025 released, here's how to check Class 12 scores
