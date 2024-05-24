 COMEDK UGET Result 2024: Balasathya Saravanan secures top spot, here is the list of top 10 rank holders - Hindustan Times
Friday, May 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
COMEDK UGET Result 2024: Balasathya Saravanan secures top spot, here is the list of top 10 rank holders

ByHT Education Desk
May 24, 2024 05:25 PM IST

COMEDK UGET Result 2024 has been announced. Here is the list of top 10 rank holders. Check below.

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka has declared COMEDK UGET Result 2024 today. Candidates who took the test can check their results on the official website comedk.org. Students will also be able to download their scorecards from the website. Live updates on COMEDK UGET Results 2024

COMEDK UGET Result 2024: Here is the list of top 10 rank holders. (Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/Representative image)
COMEDK UGET Result 2024: Here is the list of top 10 rank holders.

To download, candidates will need their login details like registration number.

Following are the top 10 rank holders:

1.BALASATHYA SARAVANAN

2. DEVANSH TRIPATHI

3. SANAA TABASSUM

4. PRAKET GOEL

5. MANAS SINGH RAJPUT

6.GANIPISETTY NISCHAL

7.NIKETH PRAKASH ACHANTA

8. NEHA PRABHU

9.JAGADEESH REDDY MARLA

10. ESHWAR CHANDRA REDDY MULKA

As per the list, a total of 10,575 candidates are in the 90th to 100th percentile. Out of this, 3126 candidates are from Karnataka.

Also read: COMEDK UGET Result 2024 declared at comedk.org, direct link to check rank card here

10,538 candidates are between the 80th and 90th percentile. Among these 2,749 candidates are from Karnataka.

10,648 candidates are between the 70th and 80th percentile, of which 3028 candidates are from Karnataka.

In the first 10 ranks, 8 have been secured by candidates from Karnataka.

Notably, the COMEDK UGET exam was conducted on May 12, 2024, in two shift shifts- morning session: 9:00 am to 12 noon and afternoon session: 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm. The exam was conducted across the state at various exam centers. Around 1.2 lakh candidates have appeared for the COMEDK examination this year.

The Provisional Answer Keys were published on May 14, 2024, and as many as 50 Candidates challenged the answer keys. The Final Answer Keys was published on May 21, 2024.

Following the declaration of results, the dates of the counselling process will be announced, as per the official website. Candidates must upload the scanned copies of the documents through their login. These uploaded documents will be verified by the panel of expert verification officers.

Also read: COMEDK UGET result 2024 announced, here's how to check scores and ranks

Exam and College Guide
