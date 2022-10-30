Home / Education / Exam Results / CSAB Counselling 2022: Special seat allotment result out, know how to check

CSAB Counselling 2022: Special seat allotment result out, know how to check

Published on Oct 30, 2022

CSAB has announced the CSAB special round 1 seat allotment result at csab.nic.in.

ByHT Education Desk

Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB)has announced the CSAB special round 1 seat allotment result. Candidates who appeared for CSAB special round counselling can check the result at the official website at csab.nic.in.

The process of exercising the three options—float, freeze, and slide—begins at 5 p.m. today; the deadline to accept a seat and submit documents is November 1. The results of the special round 2 seat allocation for the CSAB will be released on November 3.

Candidates can check their CSAB round 1 allotment list using their JEE application number and password.

CSAB special round 1 allotment result 2022: How to check

Visit the official website at csab.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the link to check round 1 result.

Login with application number and date of birth.

Check the result and take print out for future reference.

Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams.
