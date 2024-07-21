CUET UG Result 2024 Live: NTA scorecard, final answer key awaited at exams.nta.ac.in

CUET UG Result 2024 Live Updates: Where, how to check NTA CUET results (HT archive/For representation)

CUET UG Result 2024 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the result of the Common University Entrance Test or CUET UG 2024 soon. The provisional answer key of the test was issued on July 7 and the objection window was over on July 9. A re-test for affected candidates was conducted on July 19. Next, the agency is expected to publish the CUET UG result and scorecards along with the final answer key on exams.nta.ac.in. ...Read More

When announced, the candidates can check their CUET UG results on exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG using the application number and date of birth.

The NTA conducted CUET UG in a hybrid mode (CBT and Pen & Paper) on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24, and 29 for around 13.48 lakh candidates.

The result was tentatively scheduled for June 30. The delay in the announcement of CUET UG results is likely to impact universities' admissions and academic calendars, with many planning shorter breaks and weekend classes to compensate.

Follow this live blog for the CUET UG result date and time, direct link and all other updates.