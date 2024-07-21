CUET UG Result 2024 Live: NTA scorecard, final answer key awaited at exams.nta.ac.in
CUET UG Result 2024 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the result of the Common University Entrance Test or CUET UG 2024 soon. The provisional answer key of the test was issued on July 7 and the objection window was over on July 9. A re-test for affected candidates was conducted on July 19. Next, the agency is expected to publish the CUET UG result and scorecards along with the final answer key on exams.nta.ac.in. ...Read More
When announced, the candidates can check their CUET UG results on exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG using the application number and date of birth.
The NTA conducted CUET UG in a hybrid mode (CBT and Pen & Paper) on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24, and 29 for around 13.48 lakh candidates.
The result was tentatively scheduled for June 30. The delay in the announcement of CUET UG results is likely to impact universities' admissions and academic calendars, with many planning shorter breaks and weekend classes to compensate.
Follow this live blog for the CUET UG result date and time, direct link and all other updates.
CUET UG Result 2024 Live: Decision to hold weekend classes to cover up delayed session discretion of faculty, says JNU VC
CUET UG Result 2024 Live: JNU Vice-Chancellor Santishree D. Pandit on Friday said that the deans of the respective schools and the faculty will take the decision to hold weekend classes to cover the syllabus due to the delay in starting the new academic session amid the delayed CUET-UG results if necessary.
She added that the varsity administration will not interfere in the matter and will leave it to the discretion of the faculty and the heads of the departments to decide what is necessary.
"Whether or not JNU will hold any such thing is a decision which will be completely based on what the faculty and the deans of the schools decide. It is they who teach the students and better know how to cover up the delay. We will have no say in this. They can decide what is suitable for them and students," she said.
(PTI)
CUET UG Result 2024 Live: Delayed CUET result likely to impact admissions
CUET UG Result 2024 Live: The delay in declaring the CUET UG result is likely to impact admissions and academic calendars, with many universities planning shorter breaks and weekend classes to compensate.
Read: CUET UG Result: JNU, DU plan weekend classes, shorter breaks to rejig calendar amid delayed admissions
CUET UG Result 2024 Live: Hybrid CUET held for the first time
CUET UG Result 2024 Live: This year, the undergraduate CUET exam was held in a hybrid mode for the first time. For the 15 subjects which had the most registrations, the test was held offline (pen and paper), and for the other subjects, it was held in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.
CUET UG Result 2024 Live: What is NTA policy for awarding marks in exceptional circumstances
CUET UG Result 2024 Live: In CUET UG, each question carries five marks, and it will be awarded for the correct answer. One mark will be deducted (-1) in the case of an incorrect answer, and no mark will be awarded or deducted (0) for unattempted questions. However, there are some exceptions:
- In a situation when more than one answer to a question is found correct, five marks will be awarded to those who have marked any of the correct options.
- If all options are correct, five marks will be awarded to those who have attempted the question.
- If none of the options is correct or a question is dropped, then all candidates who have attempted the question will get five marks for it.
CUET UG Result 2024 Live: Candidates to apply at universities separately
CUET UG Result 2024 Live: Unlike other exams conducted by the NTA such as JEE Main and NEET UG, there is no common counselling process in the case of CUET UG. Those who qualify in the test must apply for admission to their preferred universities separately based on the criteria set by them. The universities will announce their cut-off marks after the declaration of result.
CUET UG Result 2024 Live: How to check CUET UG scores
CUET UG Result 2024 Live: Follow these steps to check the CUET UG result online-
- Go to exams.nta.ac.in.
- Open the CUET UG exam page.
- Provide your application number and date of birth.
- Submit to check the CUET UG scores.
CUET UG Result 2024 Live: NTA expected to announce scores soon
CUET UG Result 2024 Live: The NTA is expected to announce the CUET UG scorecards and the final answer key soon. Once released, candidates can download it from exams.nta.ac.in using application number and date of birth.