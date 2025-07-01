Edit Profile
    CUET UG Result 2025 Live News: Where, how to check CUET scorecards when released

    By HT Education Desk
    Published on: July 1, 2025 5:19 PM IST

    CUET UG Result 2025 Live News: NTA CUET UG results to be announced at cuet.nta.nic.in. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more. 

    CUET UG Result 2025 Live News: Where, how to check CUET scorecards when out
    CUET UG Result 2025 Live News: The National Testing Agency, NTA has not yet announced CUET UG Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2025 can check the results when announced on the official website of NTA CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in. Along with the results, the CUET UG final answer key will also be released. The final answer key can also be checked on the official website....Read More

    CUET UG examination was held from May 13 to June 3, 2025. NTA also conducted a re-test on June 2 and 4 for those who originally appeared for the test on May 13 and 16, 2025. The re-test was conducted by the Agency after candidates after candidates raised complaints regarding questions not aligning with the notified syllabus.

    The provisional answer key was released on June 17 and the objection window was closed on June 20, 2025.

    The challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    July 1, 2025 5:19 PM IST

    CUET UG Result 2025 Live News: How to check results?

    Visit the official website of NTA CUET. 

    Click on CUET UG Result 2025 link available on the home page. 

    A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. 

    Click on submit and your result will be displayed. 

    Check the result and download the page. 

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. 

    July 1, 2025 5:15 PM IST

    CUET UG Result 2025 Live News: Know about weeding out rules 

    CUET UG Result 2025 Live News: The record of the Common University Entrance Test CUET (UG) -2025. would be preserved up to 90 days from the date of declaration of the result.

    July 1, 2025 5:14 PM IST

    CUET UG Result 2025 Live News: No re-evaluation/re-checking of results 

    CUET UG Result 2025 Live News: There shall be no re-evaluation/re-checking of the result. No correspondence in this regard shall be entertained.

    July 1, 2025 5:12 PM IST

    CUET UG Result 2025 Live News: No grievance on answer key to be entertained

    CUET UG Result 2025 Live News: The result for CUET (UG) - 2025 will be processed based on the Final Answer Keys. No grievance with regard to Answer Key(s) after the Declaration of Result of CUET (UG) - 2025 will be entertained.

    July 1, 2025 5:08 PM IST

    CUET UG Result 2025 Live News: Marking scheme of exam 

    i. Correct answer: Five marks (+5)

    ii. Incorrect answer marked will be given Minus one mark (-1).

    iii. Unanswered/un-attempted will be given no mark (0).

    July 1, 2025 5:05 PM IST

    CUET UG Result 2025 Live News: Know about cancellation of results 

    CUET UG Result 2025 Live News: The result CUET (UG)- 2025 of the candidate(s) who indulge in Unfair means Practices will be cancelled and will not be declared. Similarly, the result of those candidates who appear from the Centre other than the one allotted to them or allow another candidate/person to write the examination on his behalf will be cancelled. No plea will be entertained in this regard.

    July 1, 2025 4:59 PM IST

    CUET UG Result 2025 Live News: Result preparation 

    CUET UG Result 2025 Live News: The candidates' challenges will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If any candidate's challenge is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied to all the candidates' responses accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared.

    July 1, 2025 4:58 PM IST

    CUET UG Result 2025 Live News: Provisional answer key released on June 17 

    CUET UG Result 2025 Live News: The provisional answer key was released on June 17 and the objection window was closed on June 20, 2025.

    July 1, 2025 4:56 PM IST

    CUET UG Result 2025 Live News: Why was retest held?

    CUET UG Result 2025 Live News: The re-test was conducted by the Agency after candidates after candidates raised complaints regarding questions not aligning with the notified syllabus.

    July 1, 2025 4:54 PM IST

    CUET UG Result 2025 Live News: Exam dates 

    CUET UG Result 2025 Live News: CUET UG examination was held from May 13 to June 3, 2025. NTA also conducted a re-test on June 2 and 4 for those who originally appeared for the test on May 13 and 16, 2025.

    July 1, 2025 4:50 PM IST

    CUET UG Result 2025 Live News: Final answer key to be released 

    CUET UG Result 2025 Live News: Along with the results, the CUET UG final answer key will also be released. The final answer key can also be checked on the official website.

    July 1, 2025 4:48 PM IST

    CUET UG Result 2025 Live News: Where to check results?

    CUET UG Result 2025 Live News: Candidates who have appeared for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2025 can check the results when announced on the official website of NTA CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in.

    July 1, 2025 4:46 PM IST

    CUET UG Result 2025 Live News: Date and time 

    CUET UG Result 2025 Live News: The NTA CUET UG results date and time have not been announced yet. 

