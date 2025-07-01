CUET UG Result 2025 Live News: Where, how to check CUET scorecards when released

CUET UG Result 2025 Live News: The National Testing Agency, NTA has not yet announced CUET UG Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2025 can check the results when announced on the official website of NTA CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in. Along with the results, the CUET UG final answer key will also be released. The final answer key can also be checked on the official website....Read More

CUET UG examination was held from May 13 to June 3, 2025. NTA also conducted a re-test on June 2 and 4 for those who originally appeared for the test on May 13 and 16, 2025. The re-test was conducted by the Agency after candidates after candidates raised complaints regarding questions not aligning with the notified syllabus.

The provisional answer key was released on June 17 and the objection window was closed on June 20, 2025.

The challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.