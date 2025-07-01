CUET UG Result 2025 Live News: Where, how to check CUET scorecards when released
CUET UG Result 2025 Live News: NTA CUET UG results to be announced at cuet.nta.nic.in. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
CUET UG Result 2025 Live News: The National Testing Agency, NTA has not yet announced CUET UG Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2025 can check the results when announced on the official website of NTA CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in. Along with the results, the CUET UG final answer key will also be released. The final answer key can also be checked on the official website....Read More
CUET UG examination was held from May 13 to June 3, 2025. NTA also conducted a re-test on June 2 and 4 for those who originally appeared for the test on May 13 and 16, 2025. The re-test was conducted by the Agency after candidates after candidates raised complaints regarding questions not aligning with the notified syllabus.
The provisional answer key was released on June 17 and the objection window was closed on June 20, 2025.
The challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
CUET UG Result 2025 Live News: How to check results?
Visit the official website of NTA CUET.
Click on CUET UG Result 2025 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
CUET UG Result 2025 Live News: Know about weeding out rules
CUET UG Result 2025 Live News: The record of the Common University Entrance Test CUET (UG) -2025. would be preserved up to 90 days from the date of declaration of the result.
CUET UG Result 2025 Live News: No re-evaluation/re-checking of results
CUET UG Result 2025 Live News: There shall be no re-evaluation/re-checking of the result. No correspondence in this regard shall be entertained.
CUET UG Result 2025 Live News: No grievance on answer key to be entertained
CUET UG Result 2025 Live News: The result for CUET (UG) - 2025 will be processed based on the Final Answer Keys. No grievance with regard to Answer Key(s) after the Declaration of Result of CUET (UG) - 2025 will be entertained.
CUET UG Result 2025 Live News: Marking scheme of exam
i. Correct answer: Five marks (+5)
ii. Incorrect answer marked will be given Minus one mark (-1).
iii. Unanswered/un-attempted will be given no mark (0).
CUET UG Result 2025 Live News: Know about cancellation of results
CUET UG Result 2025 Live News: The result CUET (UG)- 2025 of the candidate(s) who indulge in Unfair means Practices will be cancelled and will not be declared. Similarly, the result of those candidates who appear from the Centre other than the one allotted to them or allow another candidate/person to write the examination on his behalf will be cancelled. No plea will be entertained in this regard.
CUET UG Result 2025 Live News: Result preparation
CUET UG Result 2025 Live News: The candidates' challenges will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If any candidate's challenge is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied to all the candidates' responses accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared.
CUET UG Result 2025 Live News: Provisional answer key released on June 17
CUET UG Result 2025 Live News: The provisional answer key was released on June 17 and the objection window was closed on June 20, 2025.
CUET UG Result 2025 Live News: Why was retest held?
CUET UG Result 2025 Live News: The re-test was conducted by the Agency after candidates after candidates raised complaints regarding questions not aligning with the notified syllabus.
CUET UG Result 2025 Live News: Exam dates
CUET UG Result 2025 Live News: CUET UG examination was held from May 13 to June 3, 2025. NTA also conducted a re-test on June 2 and 4 for those who originally appeared for the test on May 13 and 16, 2025.
CUET UG Result 2025 Live News: Final answer key to be released
CUET UG Result 2025 Live News: Along with the results, the CUET UG final answer key will also be released. The final answer key can also be checked on the official website.
CUET UG Result 2025 Live News: Where to check results?
CUET UG Result 2025 Live News: Candidates who have appeared for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2025 can check the results when announced on the official website of NTA CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in.
CUET UG Result 2025 Live News: Date and time
CUET UG Result 2025 Live News: The NTA CUET UG results date and time have not been announced yet.