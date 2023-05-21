National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS will release DNB PGCET 2023 Result on May 22, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Post Diploma Centralized Entrance Test can check the results through the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in. DNB PGCET 2023 Result releasing tomorrow at nbe.ed.in, here’s how to check

The entrance examination was conducted on April 23, 2023 at various exam centres across the country.

For each correct response, 4 marks will be given, for incorrect response, 1 mark shall be deducted and for unattempted question, no marks will be given.

DNB-PDCET is a ranking examination and merit list will be generated for all appeared candidates specialty-wise. There will be no minimum qualifying criteria either in percentiles or in percentage of marks in the exam. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

DNB PGCET 2023 Result: How to check

Visit the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

Click on DNB PGCET 2023 Result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of NBE.

