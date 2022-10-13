Home / Education / Exam Results / DSSSB Assistant Teacher Result 2022 date announced, to release on November 2

DSSSB Assistant Teacher Result 2022 date announced, to release on November 2

exam results
Published on Oct 13, 2022 03:24 PM IST

DSSSB Assistant Teacher Result 2022 date have been announced. Candidates can check the release date and other details below.

DSSSB Assistant Teacher Result 2022 date announced, to release on November 2(Hindustan Times/Karun Sharma/For representation only)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board, DSSSB has announced Assistant Teacher result date. The result for Assistant Teacher of Primary level will be declared on November 2, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through the official site of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.
  • Click on DSSSB Assistant Teacher Result 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 434 posts of Assistant Teacher in the organisation. The recruitment process was started on May 25, 2021 and ended on June 24, 2021. For more related details candidates can check the official site of DSSSB.

Official Notice Here

Thursday, October 13, 2022
