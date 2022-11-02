DSSSB Assistant Teacher result 2022 today on dsssb.delhi.gov.in, how to check

DSSSB Assistant Teacher Result 2022: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board will announce DSSSB Assistant Teacher (Primary) results today, November 2. Once announced, candidates will be able to check their individual results on the board's website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The exact time for result declaration has not been confirmed. When announced, the direct link to view scorecards will be added here.

The recruitment process for Primary level teachers started on May 25 and ended on June 24. The recruitment drive aims to fill up 434 Assistant Teacher vacancies.

To check the result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

How to check DSSSB Assistant Teacher result 2022

Go to the official website of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. On the home page, click on DSSSB Assistant Teacher Result 2022 link

Enter the login details and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

