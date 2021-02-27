DU's 97th Convocation: Digital degrees awarded to nearly 1,80,000 students
The Delhi University became the first institution in the country to award "digital degrees" to its 1,78,719 students during its 97th annual convocation on Saturday, its acting vice-chancellor P C Joshi claimed.
Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the convocation ceremony was conducted in a hybrid manner -- a mix of both online and physical mode.
"It is for the first time, not only in the history of DU but all universities, that with a click of a button, nearly 1,80,000 students received their Bachelors/Master degrees in various disciplines in their mail. This is a historic step for all of us," claimed Tyagi.
Over 156 medals and 36 prizes were also awarded to the students in person by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ''Nishank'', who was the chief guest of the occasion. Over 600 doctoral degrees and 44 DM/M CH degrees were also awarded in person during the ceremony.
Speaking about the university's achievements, Joshi said despite being a "pandemic year", the institute has emerged as a front-runner in setting new hallmarks in the field of education -- be it making a smooth transition to online mechanisms, digital learning, conducting open book examinations or having contactless admissions.
"All stakeholders insured that there was no disruption in the holistic development of our students. Though physically the libraries were closed, but electronic resources were made available for the university constituents by providing access to them within the comforts of their home.
"It is a matter of immense pride for us as we have emerged as the first university in the country to conduct open book examination in accordance with the instructions of the Ministry of Education for keeping the safety and health of the students as the top most priority," he said, adding that the varsity will implement the National Education Policy 2020 at its earliest.
Tyagi also talked about DU's new 'Vidya Vistar Scheme' (V2 Scheme), which proposes to make available its faculties, library and other academic facilities to the partnering institutions for academic cooperation and collaboration.
"The scheme would establish academic linkages between partner colleges and departments of fellow universities. It aims at maximizing the utilization of existing resources available with the university through academic collaboration and cooperation with partner institutions. The scheme is deemed to be instrumental in augmenting collective human resources," he noted.
The acting VC also informed about the clearing of the long overdue promotions of around 3,000 teaching, including 283 non-teaching members, since the last six months after a gap of almost a decade.
Nishank congratulated the students and parents on their important day and motivated them to work hard and face future challenges with grit and determination.
"You all saw how we standing here just with a click of button send degrees to 1,78,719 students. This is the digital India we talk about. This is what PM Narendra Modi says 'convert your challenges into opportunities'..
"I wish and hope that you all work towards fulfilling your dreams and face all challenges in your path with courage," he said. PTI MG TDS TDS
