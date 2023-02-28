FCI Assistant Grade III Result 2022 for Phase I releasing today at fci.gov.in

Food Corporation of India will release FCI Assistant Grade III Result 2022 for Phase I on February 28, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Assistant Grade Category III exam can check the result through the official site of FCI at fci.gov.in.

As per the official notice, the Result of Phase I as well as Call Letter download link of Phase II will be hosted on FCI website by February 28, 2023 tentatively. To check the result candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

FCI Assistant Grade III Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of FCI at fci.gov.in.

Click on recruitment link available on the home page.

Click on FCI Assistant Grade III Result 2022 link available on the page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Those candidates who will qualify the Phase I examination will have to appear for Phase II exam. The Phase II examination will be conducted on March 5, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of FCI.