FCI Assistant Grade III Result 2022 for Phase I out at fci.gov.in, link here

Food Corporation of India has released FCI Assistant Grade III Result 2022 for Phase I. Candidates who have appeared for Assistant Grade III written examination can check their respective results on the official site of FCI at fci.gov.in.

The result has been declared zone wise- North, East, West, South and North-East. To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check FCI Assistant Grade III Result 2022 North zone

Direct link to check FCI Assistant Grade III Result 2022 East zone

Direct link to check FCI Assistant Grade III Result 2022 West zone

Direct link to check FCI Assistant Grade III Result 2022 South zone

Direct link to check FCI Assistant Grade III Result 2022 North-east zone

FCI Assistant Grade III Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of FCI at fci.gov.in.

Click on recruitment link available on the home page.

Click on FCI Assistant Grade III Result 2022 link available on the page.

Press the zone and a new page will open.

Click on the result link and the PDF file will open.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Those candidates who will qualify the Phase I examination will have to appear for Phase II exam. The Phase II examination will be conducted on March 5, 2023. The call letter for the same will be available on the official website soon. Keep checking official website of FCI for related details.